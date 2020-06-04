KDHE Secretary optimistic students will be back in school this August

As Kansas school districts try to plan for what classes will look like this fall, the state's top health official has encouraging words that students will be taking seats in classrooms during school days instead of at kitchen tables at home.

Although summer vacation is in its infancy, the focus for school districts across Kansas turns to the start of a new school year when classes will again be filled with students.

Circle Public Schools Superintendent Don Potter says questions shared by many across Kansas include what's going to happen with the start of school in August and how the return will be organized.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) Secretary Dr. Lee Norman says there are some hopeful signs when it comes to plans for reuniting students and teachers in-person.

"(We would) love for schools to be back in full swing, I think it's safe," Dr. Norman says. "We are working with the (Kansas) Department of Education, superintendents and others."

Speaking to a Kansas Senate committee Thursday, Norman says considerations to make in-person classes work safely include changing the curriculum, class sizes and schedules, as COVID-19 remains a threat.

"We won't determine how bad the next wave is if we have to react to it," he says. "The virus will determine."

Many Kansas school districts are holding off on finalizing their plans for allowing students back this fall, waiting on guidance from the state board of education and department of education. That guidance is expected next month.

"Then we're able to put our task force together to really put personalization on it based on what our communities and families need," Potter says.

