Kan. senators selected to Congressional Economic Recovery Task Force

A pair of veteran lawmakers representing Kansas Thursday announced that President Donald Trump selected them to be part of a bipartisan effort, the Congressional Economic Recovery Task Force.

Senators Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts will serve on the task force which, as its name indicates, aims to put the U.S. in position to economically recover from the COVID-19 pandemic once the spread is contained enough for Americans to get back to work.

"This task force will provide counsel to the president on the reopening of the United States in light of COVID-19," a statement from Sen. Roberts explains.

The task force includes U.S. senators, as well as members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am honored to be selected by President Trump to serve on this task force and represent the needs of Kansans in response to the coronavirus. Our country is faced with a crisis we have never seen before, and I am proud to work with the President and his administration to reopen America,” Sen. Roberts says. “We must find a way to carry on and revive our economy, while ensuring the health and safety of every citizen. I am proud to be selected for this task force and serve my state and country during this time of crisis.”

In a tweet announcing his selection to the task force, Sen.Moran says more testing for COVID-19 will play a key role in helping the U.S. get back on its fee economically.

"For our economy to recover, we need widespread COVID-19 testing so Americans can feel secure in their health, businesses can reopen, and folks can safley return to work," he says.