Everyone has their favorite holiday film and home-owner research site House Method did some digging to come up with a state by state breakdown.

Its survey found that 'A Christmas Story' took the top spot overall, being the most popular in 24 states.

'Elf' was the household favorite in 11 states, 'Home Alone' in four, and 'It's a Wonderful Life' in three.

Both Kansas and Vermont chose 'Die Hard' as their favorite flick for the season.