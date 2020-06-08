Kansans denied unemployment can now register online to schedule appeals hearing

Kansans denied unemployment benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic can now register online with the Kansas Department of Labor to schedule an appeals hearing.

This comes after the Office of Appeals closed for several months during the statewide stay-at-home order. After the Office of Appeals shut down in late March during a spike in unemployment claims Kansans who were denied benefits had to wait for the office to reopen to schedule an appeals hearing.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports nearly 30 percent of those denied unemployment in Kansas and file for an appeal win their cases.

In March, about 5,000 people filed appeals in Kansas, and about 1,500 were successful. Some believe they were denied unemployment because of an I.T. issue.

If you appeal to receive unemployment after initially being denied, the wait for your hearing will depend on the number of appeals made before you during the appeals process. You need to file your weekly claim for each week you are unemployed in order to receive your benefits.

After the hearing, the decision on your case will be mails to you. Online registration is underway for all hearings scheduled after June 15. Those with hearings this week need to register over the phone by 1 p.m. on the business day before the hearing.