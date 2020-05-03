Kansans encouraged to wear masks in public

With phase one of reopening set to start Monday, the state will strongly encourage Kansans to wear a mask in public.

Dr. Sam Antonios is the Chief Medical Officer for Ascension Via Christi Hospitals. He says with Kansas starting to reopen, it's critical to continue wearing a mask in public to lower the chances of spreading COVID-19 to others.

"It's part of our civic duty to some degree that we're taking action to protect others," said Antonios. "The CDC recommends that everybody wear a mask when they're out in public and that is really because even people who don't have symptoms or a cough- if they have COVID-19 they could still spread it to others. Wearing a mask will reduce that risk."

The CDC recommends children older than two-years-old wear cloth face coverings in public.

Antonios said people who can't maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more should wear a mask, even if others aren't doing the same.

"It is hard in some situations it could be awkward, but you know you're doing what is recommended even though you feel awkward," said Antonios.

In order for masks to be effective in preventing the spread of the virus, it must cover both the nose and mouth.

Antonios says with the state starting to reopen, if people stop taking precautions now, there could be consequences. He also stresses the importance of hand washing to limit the spread of the virus.