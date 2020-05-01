Kansans, lawmakers protest Gov. Laura Kelly's reopening plan

Gov. Laura Kelly rolled out her phase-in plan to reopen Kansas Thursday evening, but it hasn't come without opposition.

The plan allows for most retailers to reopen and elective medical procedures to begin May 4. Still, "personal services" such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and gyms must remain closed at least until May 18.

The restrictions brought out protestors Friday morning in downtown Wichita. Those gathered outside the Sedgwick County Courthouse said all businesses need to open now.

"They are essential to their families and also essential to communities to provide services to them ..so they are saying hey we want to get back to life," said protestor Jim Price.

Business owner Betty Jones said every job is essential.

"It's just time to loosen up and let us get back to work," said Jones.

Gov. Kelly's three-phase plan doesn't call for all restrictions to be lifted until June 15. Republican Senate President Susan Wagle, a longtime critic of Gov. Kelly, a Democrat, said she's working now to change that.

"Kansas can't wait for a vaccine! In other states, people have risen up to rein in an out of control Governor. Sadly, the time has now come for us here in Kansas to do the same. I am working on legislation right now to address Kansan’s concerns when the legislature returns," said Wagle on Twitter.

The Kansas legislature recessed on March 19 to protect the high number of lawmakers that are considered at risk of being infected with COVID-19. No new date has been set on when the session will resume.