Kansans most likely to dress up their dogs for Halloween

Kansas tops the list with pet owners who are most likely to dress up their dog(s) for Halloween, according to Canine Journal.

The site which calls itself the "most trusted pet resource since 2007" says nearly 29 million people plan to dress up their pets in 2019. Kansas ranked No. 1 out of 20 states listed. Mississippi comes in at No. 2, folloed by West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Arizona to round out the top 5.

"Our findings show that the middle of the country and even the west coast are gaining interest in dressing their pets up for Halloween this year, whereas last year, it was mostly the states east of the Mississippi River who were howling in excitement," said the site.

Popular costumes include a pumpkin, a hot dog, a superhero, a bumblebee and a cat.

The data is based on top Google searches for Halloween costumes for dogs over the last 30 days.