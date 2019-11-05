Kansans vote on constitutional amendment

Today, Kansans are voting on a State Constitutional Amendment. The question on the ballot asks whether to keep the state's census adjustment.

The rule allows military and college students to say where they want to be counted for state and local seats.

They can choose either to be counted in their home city, where they're serving or going to school.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab says the adjustment process costs Kansas taxpayers $835,000.

Here's what your vote means:

A "YES" vote will end that adjustment.

A "NO" vote will keep the process in place.