Kansans weigh in on constitutional amendment concerning abortion

There was standing room only Tuesday at the Kansas state capitol as supporters and opponents of a constitutional amendment on abortion testified before lawmakers.

The amendment, if passed, would mean no Kansas constitutional right to abortion and would allow lawmakers to pass other restrictions. This follows a ruling last year by the Kansas Supreme Court saying a woman's access to abortion is a "fundamental" right in the Kansas Constitution.

"Basically (what the amendment) does is it take it back to it was before the Supreme Court made their ruling. We want safeguards. We want to make sure abortions are safe and rare in Kansas," Rep. Renee Erickson (R-Wichita) said when the 2020 legislative session kicked off last week.

More than a dozen people spoke in front of lawmakers, urging them to place the amendment on primary election ballots in August.

About 30 others spent Tuesday afternoon, asking for that not to happen. Among them was Rachel Sweet, representing Planned Parenthood.

She says Kansas legislators "will not be on the right side of history should they allow a vote that could strip these rights from women."

Supporters of the amendment argue it would reinstate regulations Kansas had in place before the Supreme Court's ruling, saying it sets a standard of cleanliness at facilities, regulates care before and requires parental consent before a teenager can terminate a pregnancy.

"Having a 10-year-old daughter myself, knowing that she can't get her ears pieced without me, but knowing that she can go get an abortion without me is terrifying," says Julia Chick, at the capitol Tuesday voicing support for the amendment.

Opponents say the amendment would take away a woman's right to making a choice for themselves, leading to unsafe procedures and hurting low-income and minority women the most.

"One if four women would have had an abortion by the time they're 45. It's a safe bet to say we all know people who have had an abortion or who are going to have abortions," Trust Women Founder and CEO Julia Burkhart says.

The constitutional amendment requires a two thirds majority support from lawmakers in both chambers to pass a resolution before it ends up on the ballot.

Republican leaders say there's an urgency to get the resolution passed with the amendment's final consideration up to Kansas voters as there are more cases dealing with abortion in the court system.