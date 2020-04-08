Kansas AG says religious restrictions not enforceable

Kansas’ top prosecutor says a new executive order from Gov. Laura Kelly restricting the size of religious gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak likely violates the state constitution.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Wednesday that limiting religious services and funerals to 10 people is “sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow” but discouraged law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

“The Office of Attorney General strongly encourages all Kansans participating in religious services or activities to voluntarily comply with the new restrictions on religious mass gatherings in order to protect public health,” Schmidt wrote in a memorandum to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. “Nevertheless, … we also strongly discourage law enforcement from attempting to enforce the requirements of EO 20-18 as violations of the criminal law. In our view, Kansas statute and the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of Rights each forbid the governor from criminalizing participation in worship gatherings by

Schmidt said temporary restrictions on fundamental rights may be lawful, but only if the government proves they are the least restrictive means necessary to meet the emergency. In this case, executive orders prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people in churches, synagogues, temples and mosques but still allowing larger groups to gather in shopping malls, retail stores, libraries and numerous other places as long as they practice social distancing cast serious doubt on whether the burden on religion is the least restrictive means necessary.

With Easter approaching, Kelly issued the order Tuesday because of three outbreaks that had been connected to religious gatherings.

