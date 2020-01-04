Kansas American Legion Honor Guard continues to support military families



As many military members worry about where this tension might lead our country, there is one group in Kansas who want members of the service to know they have a support system, especially during a difficult loss.

Flowers and empty seats are all that's left at Highland cemetary buriel site, but for veteran Russell Ward, Jr. it represents the loss of his father in law, World War Two veteran Vernon Lee Roy Russell.

"It's very comforting to have them here, they perform service for anybody that has been in the military that is so badly needed," said Ward, Jr.

Ward, Jr. says the American Legion Post 10 in Winfield Honor Guard performed a military funeral for Russell. Russell died at 96-years-old, he served in the Army and fought on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France. Ward, Jr. says their support continues to go out to other families in these uncertain times.

"We need the support of the honor guard for them and for the folks that are serving now and that will serve in the future," said Ward, Jr.

With thousands of troops set to deploy to the Middle East the group says they want troops to know they still have plenty of support back home.

Bob Maltby with the American Legion Post 10 says it's an honor to support these military families, especially when their loved ones have sacrificed so much.

Maltby is the Sargeant at arms for the Winfield Honor Guard and says they have been attending military funerals for more than 20 years.

"Most of the funerals we do the guys give two or three years of there life and I figured I can afford to give a couple of hours back to them.in their honor," said Maltby.

Maltby says last year they performed 65 military funerals. He says he hopes those families know it's important for them to comfort them during times when they have lost loved ones. He says he hopes the Winfield Honor Guard can continue giving their support because it's their way of saying thank you.