Kansas Chamber poll finds Kansans welcome loosening restrictions

The Kansas Chamber released results from a recent survey on Wednesday that shows 77% of Kansans support loosening restrictions so businesses can reopen.

“Our country faces both a health crisis and an economic crisis. Our survey found, after several months of government-issued orders that closed or restricted businesses and forced tens of thousands in our state out of work, Kansans are clearly ready to get back to business,” said Kansas President and CEO Alan Cobb in a release.

The survey also found that 43% of Kansans expect to eat at a restaurant in the next month, while 22% said it would be more than three months.

Kansans were found to be reluctant to attend sporting events, with only 29% saying they would attend an event in the next month. Forty-percent (40%) said it would be at least three months.

The Chamber said they were pleased with the announcement from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday that the state would move into a modified Phase 2 reopening plan by Friday.

“Kansas successfully flattened the curve to protect our health care system. It was confusing as to why a delay of Phase Two was necessary,” Cobb said.