Kansas Chamber releases plan to safely restart state economy

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce Wednesday released more than 40 recommendations gathered from the state's business community on how best to safely reignite the state's economy when measures in place to fight against the spread of COVID-19 can gradually begin to ease.

Currently, Kansas remains under a stay-at-home order at least until May 3, a two-week extension from the initial April 19 sunset.

"The Kansas business community’s priority is ensuring its employees are safe and healthy while working to provide the much-needed support, services and products during this global crisis," says Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. "At some point, possibly soon, the health crisis will subside to the point where business and society can begin to reopen. To ensure Kansas is ready, state and local government officials and business leaders should work together to develop specific health metrics and safety criteria, that when met, will give businesses, their employees and citizens confidence in the safety of their workplaces so we can begin to reopen the Kansas economy."

The chamber shared its Relief and Recovery Agenda that reflects health and economic data, "as well as input from chamber members and other business organizations from across the state, representing all industries and business sectors. The plan's emphasis areas include getting Kansans back to work, employee assistance, economic relief, regulatory and liability relief, and transportation and logistics.

The chamber says the agenda includes short and long-term recommendations, most of which will require either action by the Kansas Legislature or an executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to enact.

While emphasizing the importance of rebuilding strength in the state's economy, Cobb says the safety and health of Kansans should continue to be the priority as more citizens of the state begin to go back to work.

Lawmakers made a similar point Tuesday in a letter to Governor Kelly, calling on her to begin work on a plan for "reopening the state's economy." Forty-three members of the Kansas House of Representatives signed the letter to Kelly.

"Kansas needs to ensure the state's plan includes a process to move Kansas from criteria for “essential businesses” to a plan for “safe businesses” that allows all businesses to perform their functions in a manner completely safe for their employees, customers and society," Cobb says. "The health status of geographic regions should be taken into consideration. There also should be specific protections for those most vulnerable based on age and/or health status."

He says Kansas was one of the last states to fully recovery from the 2008-09 recession and that "the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis will have long-term consequences."

"It is the hope of the Kansas business community, our state will begin planning now so our state is leading the country's recovery efforts this time," Cobb says.