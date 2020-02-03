Kansas City Chiefs depart from Miami Super Bowl champions

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back home following the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The team last won the Super Bowl in 1970, beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7, it would be the team's last time in the big game until Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and they overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl.

After being clogged up all game by a defense that doesn't allow big plays, Patrick Mahomes finally found his opening.

Somehow, receiver Tyreek Hill slipped behind the entire San Francisco secondary. Mahomes heaved it his way. Kansas City gained 44 yards on the play and the comeback was on.

The Mahomes-to-Hill connection led to the first of three fourth-quarter touchdowns in Kansas City's come-from-behind 31-20 victory in the Super Bowl.

This marked Kansas City's third straight double-digit comeback in the playoffs. It brought the Lombardi Trophy back to KC for the first time since 1970.