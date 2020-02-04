Kansas City Chiefs' fan dies in fireworks accident

A Missouri man suffered a deadly head injury in a fireworks accident in Kansas City.

According to police, the man was celebrating the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl win Sunday night.

They say he set off commercial-grade fireworks in an improvised mortar at the end of his driveway.

He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries where he later died.

Neighbors remembered the victim as a kind man.

"It's so sad because it was such a wonderful occasion. We were all so happy for the Chiefs and Kansas City. They were showing their appreciation and happiness of being here and enjoying life," said neighbor Betty Akers.

Police have not released the victim's name or given any more details about the incident.