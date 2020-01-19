Kansas City Chiefs fan gets tattoo of head coach Andy Reid

It's not that unusual to get a tattoo of a sports team you love, but most people stick to logos.

(KWCH/CNN)

Robert Gaskins loves the Kansas City Chiefs so much, he got a tattoo of head coach Andy Reid on his leg.

The tattoo shop reports it's seen a major uptick in chiefs related tattoos since quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the team.

Gaskins says his admiration of Reid dates back before his time with the team.

"Greatest coach, greatest coach, I been a big fan of Andy Reid since he was in Philadelphia, and then when Kansas City got him, I was super excited about it," said Gaskins.

He's also got tattoos of several professional athletes like Mike Tyson and Joe Montana.

