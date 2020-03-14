Kansas City Star Casino takes precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Kansas Star Casino is taking precautions amid coronavirus concerns.

Over the last several weeks, the casino says they've been taking comprehensive steps to help protect the health of its customers and team members.

The casino plans to stay open for business while following these enhanced safety protocols:

• Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers in public areas.

• Enhanced cleaning practices throughout our property, including frequent sanitizing of touch points like door handles, elevator buttons, tabletops and handrails.

• Frequent reminders to our team members to follow good health practices, including frequent handwashing, and covering sneezes or coughs with a tissue or a sleeve.

• Instructions to all team members to go home and stay home if they are sick.

• We continue to stay in contact with our local health officials and will take additional precautions if recommended by our local health departments or the CDC.