Kansas City bishop gives signed Mahomes jersey to Pope Francis

Meeting with Pope Francis Thursday, Bishop James Johnston of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, Mo. presented a unique gift to the world leader of the Catholic church.

The Catholic News Service captured the fun moment with a photo as Bishop Johnston gave the pope a signed Patrick Mahomes jersey. The Catholic News Service shared the photo on Twitter, saying "Pope Francis is a big #futbol fan, not so much football, but he is smiling."

 