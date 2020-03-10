Kansas City mayor runs into problems attempting to vote

The mayor of Kansas City struggled to vote Tuesday in the Missouri presidential primary after a worker mistakenly entered his name in the system.

Mayor Quinton Lucas made a video about the importance of voting before he headed into his normal polling location to cast his ballot.

But he said a worker couldn't find his name, even though he had cast ballots for himself at the site during 11 years of voting there.

He says he was offered the chance to cast a provisional ballot but decided to try to sort out the situation.

He later learned that the worker had entered his name into the system as “Lucas Quinton."

