Kansas City officer charged in December deadly shooting

A grand jury on Thursday indicted a Kansas City detective on involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of a black man who was killed last year in his own backyard while backing into his garage.

The Jackson County grand jury also charged Detective Eric DeValkenaere with armed criminal action in the Dec. 3 killing of Cameron Lamb. Police said Thursday the officer is now suspended.

Lamb’s relatives were among several families of black Americans killed in interactions with police to meet privately this week with President Donald Trump before a Rose Garden signing ceremony for an executive order that the president said would encourage better police practices.

