Kansas City officers help kid whose Nintendo was damaged in chase at Chiefs parade

A group of Kansas City, Missouri police officers are being praised for helping a boy whose Nintendo was damaged during a car chase at the Chiefs' parade.

(Amanda Brown/KCPD)

Amanda Brown says her nine-year-old son Bentley was playing with his game console, trying to pass the time before Tuesday's victory parade and rally.

"I don't even know how it got trampled or when it got trampled or by whom. It all just happened so fast," said Amanda Brown.

The gaming device was damaged when crowds of Chiefs' fans ran from a car that was flying down Grand before police intervened, stopping the suspect with a pit maneuver.

"Honestly, I was just in shock, like is this really going to happen?" said Amanda.

She says she found the controller a short time later. The switch was broken and the screen partially damaged.

As Bentley was crouched with tears in his eyes, Amanda says four KCPD officers came up to them.

"And then they said ' hey where's the little boy with the Switch', and so I stepped forward and acknowledged them and said oh he's right here but he's fine," said Amanda.

The officers sensed how hurt Bentley was and decided to pitch in some money to help replace his Nintendo Switch.