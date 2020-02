One man is in custody after a standoff at Great Wolf Lodge, near the Legends Shopping Center, in Kansas City.

Police say the man barricaded himself in one of the hotel rooms.

Nearby rooms were evacuated as a precaution. and the hotel was placed on lockdown.

The subject from the barricade incident at the Great Wolf Lodge has been taken into custody. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 12, 2020

Police said there was no immediate threat to the public.

No one was hurt.