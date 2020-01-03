Kansas Corporation Commission to hold public hearings for electric rate increase

The Kansas Corporation Commission will hold public hearings next Monday in Liberal and in Medicine Lodge.

The hearings are to get input from customers of the Southern Pioneer Electric Company, which filed for approval a rate increase of $1.20 per month for each of the next three years.

The company is also requesting approval of two new rates, one for customers who install their own source of electric generation and the other for the cost of installing and providing service for new LED lighting.

A decision will be made by the KCC on or before June 8.

The meetings will start at 6 p.m. for both locations in the Liberal High School Auditorium, 1611 W. 2nd St., and the Medicine Lodge High School Library, 400 W. Eldorado Ave.

For those who can't attend, a recording of the hearings will be available on the KCC website on January 9.