Kansas Democrats hopeful May primary encourages higher voter turnout

Every four years, the Iowa Caucus serves as an early indicator of who voters may choose to represent their party in the November presidential election. That took place Monday with a somewhat chaotic march toward results as technical issues delayed official counts.

Kansas will hold a primary in May to help pick the Democratic presidential nominee to face President Donald Trump in November. The May 2 event marks the first time the Kansas Democratic Party holds a primary instead of a caucus. Kansas Democratic Party Vice Chair Brandon Johnson says the primary will include a ranked choice vote where voters will be able to pick multiple Democratic candidates and rank them from their most to least favorite.

Johnson, a Wichita City Council member, says he's hopeful the May 2 primary will make it easier for people to vote and hopefully, encourage higher turnout.

"Our goal is to actually get all of these ballots mailed to registered Democrats in the state and encourage them to fill out and get it turned back in. We'll have sites in every Senate district to make sure that there's an opportunity on Election Day to come in and cast your ranked choice voting," Johnson says.

In the primary, Johnson says the Kansas Democratic Party is working to make sure all the kinks are worked out so everything goes smoothly.

The Kansas Democratic Party is awarding 47 delegates. The 2020 presidential election is set for Nov. 3.

