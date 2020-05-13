KS Department of Labor seeks workers' comp for frontline workers impacted by COVID-19

Kansas Department of Labor Secretary Delia Garcia said Wednesday her department has written temporary regulations seeking workers' compensation for essential and frontline workers impacted by COVID-19 on the job.

Garcia said the regulation would provide compensation for law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical service providers, health care workers and essential workers who contract get COVID-19 while on the job.

The regulation still needs approval by the Kansas Attorney General's Office and may also require legislation.

It comes as the Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday and Wednesday the deaths of two staff members at Lansing Correctional Facility due to COVID-19 related complications.

Garcia said if approved, or passed into law, Kansas would join other states in ensuring the safety of frontline and essential workers "so they would know, while they are risking their lives, to take care of our fellow Kansans, we are taking care of them."