Kansas Department of Revenue to start reopening driver's license offices May 12

The Kansas Department of Revenue has announced plans to start reopening its offices Tuesday, May 12.

The department said office openings are dependant on multiple factors including county stay-at-home orders, county government office openings and the governor's phased-in plan to reopen Kansas.

Moving forward, all office visits will require an appointment and all visitors will be required to complete and pass symptom and temperature screenings.

Office visits will only be available to drivers needing to transfer a license to another state, teen drivers receiving a license for the first time, drivers turning 21 or 50, applications for a new state ID and those with no online access or other online restrictions.

"We encourage customers who can perform these services online to do so as we continue to evaluate the reopening of the more than 100 office locations with the partnership of county governments," said KDOR.

Renewals to Governor Laura Kelly’s extensions must be completed within 60 days of the expiration of the State of Disaster Emergency Proclamation, originally made in March, and extended due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19 to the state.

To schedule an appointment, customers are asked to call their driver's license office or use the already established scheduling program, Q-Flow, for offices with that availability.

The Sedgwick County office is only open for CDL services. Call 785-940-1353 to schedule an appointment.

You can find a list of other offices and phone numbers on the KDOR's Reopening website.