Kansas Dept. of Labor: Unemployment back payments to process May 9

COVID-19-related job losses have many claiming unemployment, and with that, come questions of when you'll see the extra money guaranteed to you by the CARES Act.

It's an extra $600 per week from the federal government. That's money those collecting unemployment should have received this week. But when should you receive back payments from when the program started in March? The department of labor says those payments will process May 9.

One week from today (Tuesday, May 5) self-employed workers like farmers and beauticians can start filing for unemployment. The department of labor will start issuing those payments on May 25.

You can file for a 13-week extension on benefits starting at the end of May. The Kansas Department of Labor says will release more information on that extension in coming weeks.