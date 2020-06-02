Kansas Gov. Kelly pledges action against systemic racism

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday vowed tough conversations and action aimed at combating systemic racism in Kansas institutions in response to what she called the “tragic murder” of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers reporters' questions about her veto of a sweeping coronavirus bill that would have curbed her power to direct the state's pandemic response during a news conference, Tuesday, May6 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor issued a new state of emergency and called the Republican-controlled Legislature into special session to extend that state of emergency. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Protesters have marched for the last several days in cities in Kansas and nationwide after Floyd's death last week.

The Democratic governor said she’s asked her team to give the issue their full attention and to come up with a plan to “take action in earnest.”

She said her heart goes out to those reliving the trauma of violence and systemic racism.