Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly meets with President Trump on COVID-19 response

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was one of two state governors who met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, right, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The president invited Gov. Kelly and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson to the White House to talk about the response to coronavirus, plans to reopen the state's economy and testing strategies.

In a sitdown with Michael Schwanke on Monday, Gov. Kelly said she planned to push for more federal funding to help backfill the state's revenue shortfall.

While they didn't go in-depth following her meeting with the president, Kelly said she appreciated the invitation and what the White House team has done for Kansas.

She mentioned the help from the CDC to quickly ramp up testing and response at Kansas meat packing plants, to keep them open, as the coronavirus spread in southwest Kansas.

"I'm very proud to say that Kansas is one of the few if not the only state that did not have to actually shut down our packing plants and create an environment that was safe," said Gov. Kelly.

The president praised the bipartisanship.

"These are two governors that we invited, they've both done a fantastic job. One happens to be a Democrat. One happens to be a Republican, but I think I've worked out. You've been on most of those calls, Laura, and I think we can say the Democrats have been as nice about what we've done as the Republicans, I mean, it's been terrific," said President Trump.

Gov. Kelly will hold a briefing on the state's response to COVID-19 on Thursday. We hope to learn more about the governor's visit to the White House then.