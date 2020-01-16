Kansas Highway Patrol offers tips on winter driving

A winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet, and snow to the state Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Driving on these icy roads is going to be a concern, but there are ways to make sure drivers are being safe.

Some people put weights in the back of the car like sandbags to weigh down the back tires and give it a little traction.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it actually can help especially while braking. When you slow down, the front of your car dips down and the back lifts slightly. When there are slippery road conditions, the car can slide.

Trooper Chad Crittenden says adding extra weight on those back tires can increase traction, reducing the chance of sliding.

Now, just because extra weight is in your car does not mean you can drive the normal speed limit. Crittenden says you should still slow down and use this as an extra safety feature.

"The majority of the crashes that we have in in-climate weather are driver error and driving too fast. Our vehicles, even with all wheel drive and four wheel drive,if it helps us gain traction, we can get going faster, but when it comes to the stopping, it doesn't matter if it's a four wheel drive or not. the faster you're going, the longer it takes to stop and that's when we see a lot of bad things happening," said Crittenden.

If you're putting weights in the back of an SUV, find a way to secure it down. If you crash and flip, those weights could hit passengers.

Crittenden says a gallon of milk, eight pounds, is enough to kill you. Be sure to put weight in the trunk of a car rather than the back seat.