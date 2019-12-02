Kansas Humane Society helps rescue 14 dogs, 2 cats from breeding/hoarding situation

The Kansas Humane Society is asking for donations after it helped rescue 14 dogs and 2 cats on Saturday from a breeder/hoarding situation near Medicine Lodge, KS.

KHS says the dogs were living in poor conditions outdoors in the yard and in pens.

"We were able to load them into kennels in our transport van to bring them back to KHS for medical care, and the next steps on their path to a new life," said the humane society.

KHS says the animals were treated for worms, vaccinated, evaluated and scheduled for spay/neuter surgery.

"They are receiving A LOT OF LOVE and attention, and some much needed grooming. Most of the animals are social and will be available for adoption over the next several days, but we will continue to work with a few that need extra time to feel safe and comfortable," KHS said.

Donations will help the agency continue to help animals in their time of need.

KHS said to be on the lookout for additional updates "as these cuties are looking for their forever homes!"