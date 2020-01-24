Kansas Humane Society not naming animals after 49ers players

If you're a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and you plan on adopting an animal from the Kansas Humane Society, no need to worry if it might bear the name of San Francisco 49ers player.

KHS says that won't be allowed.

"KHS is responsible for naming many of the animals that come to our facility. Our staff will not be permitted to name any pets the same name as any starting players for the San Francisco 49ers until after the Super Bowl," said KHS on Facebook.

The post included a picture of names that won't be permitted.