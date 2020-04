The Kansas Humane Society is helping pet owners financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization is planning another free pet supply giveaway for Tuesday, April 21. But this time, organizers are asking for donations..

KHS is asking for donations of pet food, cat litter and one gallon size storage bags so they can make more pet supply care packages. Cat food and cat litter are needed the most.

Organizers say donations can be left near the front doors of KHS.