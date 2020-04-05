Kansas Humane Society to give away free pet food Monday

If you can't afford dog or cat food during this crisis, the Kansas Humane Society wants to help.

On Monday (April 6), KHS is giving away free pet care packages available for no-contact curbside pickup from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (or while supplies last).

Pickup will be at the door on the front of the building near the fenced concrete play yards.

KHS says it's first come, first served and quantities are limited. A small amount of cat litter is also available.

Staff members say if there is a line, practice safe social distancing and stand at least 6 ft apart.