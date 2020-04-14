Kansas National Guard assists with medical support at Lansing Correctional Facility

Trained medical professional with the Kansas National Guard are assisting staff at Lansing Correctional Facility by supplementing medical support.

The Kansas National Guard is assigned missions through its joint operations center in Topeka at the request of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. The national guard says this is part of the Kansas Response Plan.

“Our Kansas National Guard members are extremely versatile and flexible and have a huge skillset we can call on,” Maj. Gen. David A. Weishaar, the adjutant general and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said. “Our Guardsmen and women come from a diverse background with a wide array of experiences and skills developed through their military training.”

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda says the department recognized the need for additional medical support when residents from the Wichita work-release facility were moved to the prison in Lansing after a man at the work-release facility tested positive for COVID-19.

