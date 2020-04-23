Kansas National Guard deployed to Finney County to assist with testing

The Kansas National Guard has been deployed to Finney County to assist with testing after a cluster of positive cases were identified at the Tyson Foods plant in Holcomb.

The Finney County Health Department said patients are complying with all the necessary quarantine mandates, and Tyson Foods has enhanced safety and sanitation protocols at the plant to mitigate the spread, including social distancing among employees and altered cafeteria procedures.

Health officials continue to track and investigate all positive cases by mandating quarantine, notifying and investigating contacts, and conducting tests as necessary.

The Kansas National Guard will assist with testing procedures at the offsite testing center and support the local health department, USD 457, and college in the expanded testing efforts there.

Finney County Emergency Management is also working with personnel resources from the Kansas National Guard for the governor’s non-congregate housing initiative. Preliminary conversations are happening with Kansas Department of Emergency Management and KDHE, following emergency preparedness guidelines.

In coordination with the Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police Department, Garden City Community College, and local hotels and restaurants, a plan is being developed to set up housing arrangements to support individuals who need to be quarantined out of their home to avoid coming into close contact with their families.

"As Guardsmen, we live and work in our communities in both our civilian and military jobs," said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general of Kansas. "If you see uniformed members of the military in your community, they are simply there to assist the local authorities with the current COVID-19 response. Our Kansas Guardsmen and women are eager to support their communities wherever they are needed, whether it is assisting with food distribution, removal of debris after a tornado, battling wildland fires or rescuing people from floods. We are here to help our neighbors in their time of need."

Finney, Ford, Lyon, and Seward Counties are all included in this initiative.

The governor will be talking in more detail about this initiative during her news conference Thursday at 2 p.m.