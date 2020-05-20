Kansas casinos to open Memorial Day weekend

Most Kansas casinos will re-open Memorial Day weekend.

The Boot Hill Casino and Kansas Crossing Casino will both reopen at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively on Friday pending regulatory approval.

The Kansas Star Casino will reopen Saturday (May 23). All guests there will have their temperatures taken when they enter. Some amenities, such as table games and poker room, will not be available. Guests are also encouraged to wear face coverings.

“We have missed being your entertainment destination over the last several weeks, and we are excited to have the opportunity to host you again,” an announcement reads on the Kansas Star Casino's Facebook page.

Slots and restaurant and bar seating are arranged to maintain social distancing.

The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway said it is have been working closely with the Kansas Lottery, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and other state and local leaders to finalize a comprehensive plan for the reopening.

"More details on these protocols and additional information on the reopening our facility will be provided once we have received the requisite final approvals," said the Hollywood Casino.