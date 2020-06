The Kansas State Fair will go on as planned – and with a new mascot.

The fair’s new, and first, mascot is a bison named Ike. Ike is named after former President Dwight Eisenhower. The bison is also Kansas’ state mammal.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with Ike since he got here,” Robin Jennison, general manager of the Kansas State Fair said.

The fair will go on as planned with extra safety measures due to the coronavirus. The fair is scheduled for Sept. 11-20, 2020.