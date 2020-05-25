Kansas State University mourns death of influential philanthropist

A well-known, influential philanthropist who donated money and much of her time to Kansas State University died Saturday at the age of 85.

Monday, Kansas State University issued a news release featuring an obituary, reflecting on the life and many contributions of Donna L. Vanier.

While at K-State Vanier held roles on the KSU Foundation Board of Directors, the Ahearn Scholarship Board and Chair of the Beach Museum of Art Board of Visitors. She also originated the Power Cat Auction.

Vanier earned the Kansas State University Medal of Excellence, recognizing those that advanced the college through exceptional service, leadership and philanthropic contributions.

"Donna Vanier exemplified what K-State family is all about,” says University President Richard Myers. “She personified our values and set an example of leadership and graciousness that extended to all whose lives she touched. She will be missed, but her legacy of service and kindness to others will be remembered. Donna will live on in our collective memory as a great friend to her state and university.”

Vanier lived most of her adult life with her husband on the CK Ranch outside of Brookville where she produced the annual production sale catalogs, hosted ranch tour group, tracked cattle inventories and made employees feel valued and appreciated, her family says.

Vanier was also a founder of the American Hereford Association Auxiliary and offered scholarships through the Hereford Youth Foundation and the Kansas 4-H Foundation.

The Donna L. Vanier Children’s Center opened in 2012. She was also the treasurer of the Christ Cathedral Episcopal Church and the Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas.

Vanier was a founding board member of the Greater Salina Community Foundation, Chair of the governing Boards of the Salina Regional Health Foundation, the Rolling Hills Museum and St. John’s Military School.

"Few individuals have been as influential to the K-State family as Donna Vanier,” says Greg Williams, president and chief executive officer of the KSU Foundation. “Along with her husband, Jack, and their children, John, Marty and Mary, Donna maintained a lifelong commitment to Kansas State University and our broader Kansas community. Donna thoughtfully and passionately supported K-State students, faculty and staff, and the breadth of that generosity can be seen and felt across our campuses and programs. Her outstanding service to her community and care for others will forever be an inspiration to the K-State family."

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, John K. (Jack) Vanier, daughter Mary Vanier of Manhattan, daughter Dr. Marty Vanier of Manhattan and her stepchildren Katie, Kirsten and Kathy, and son John K. Vanier II of Salina, his daughters Lauren and Sarah, his wife Kim, and stepchildren Pallie, Landon, Jess, Ty, Jake & Norah.

Funeral service plans will be made and announced after COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. The family is accepting memorial gifts to any of the following organizations: St. Francis Ministries of Salina, the KSU Foundation, the Christ Cathedral Endowment Fund in Salina, Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund in Manhattan and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Manhattan.