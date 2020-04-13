Kansas State University moves instruction online through summer, reduces rates

Kansas State University summer 2020 classes will move online at in-state tuition rates and with significantly reduced fees in continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the university on Monday, Provost and Executive Vice President Charles Taber said "students will pay a single standard reduced online fee of $70 per student credit hour this summer. With the shift to remote teaching, we have also eliminated fees typically charged to resident students, including the campus privilege fee, the academic infrastructure fee and the summer school fee."

Taber said that the university made this decision now to give faculty and students time to prepare and prevent a disruption similar to what was experienced in March. This early decision combined with the reduced fees will help the university remain attractive to future students and help current students maintain progress toward a degree.

Tuition for the online courses will remain at the current rate, which is the base in-state tuition rate per student credit hour for undergraduate and graduate courses. Online fees are replaced with a standard reduced $70 fee. These changes only apply for summer 2020 courses.

"We are hopeful that in the coming months, restrictions on in-person gatherings will be gradually lifted and our campuses will resume normal operations by the fall," Taber said. "We are all looking forward to having our students and the entire K-State family back on our campuses."