Kansas Supreme Court will hear coronavirus case Saturday

The Kansas Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Saturday on Gov. Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against legislative leaders who overturned her executive order banning religious services of more than 10 attendees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic governor filed the lawsuit Thursday after a Republican-dominated legislative panel overturned her order.

Kelly and the panel generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch live-streamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it.

Kelly pointed to three religious gatherings that led to outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)