Kansas Wesleyan announces 'on ground' classes fpr t

Kansas Wesleyan University announced Friday that it plans to open as scheduled this fall.

The university said "on-ground" classes will begin August 18.

"Our intent has always been to be fully operational this fall," said Dr. Matt Thompson, President and CEO of KWU. "We recognize the need to remain flexible and adaptable, and we plan to do so by continuing to work with state and local authorities to get the latest information throughout this process. However, letting our students and their families know of our plans as soon as possible serves their needs, which has always been a top priority for us. We will examine numerous possible protocols to help ensure student, faculty and staff safety while providing the excellent educational and co-curricular experiences that are the hallmarks of KWU."

The university did not say if activities would take place in the fall.

For more information on happenings at Kansas Wesleyan, please visit www.kwu.edu/news.