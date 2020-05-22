Kansas Wheat Festival canceled

The Kansas Wheat Festival is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber cited CDC and local health official recommendations for the cancellation, as well as expenses that cannot be recovered if the event is held, and not being able to rent out necessary infrastructure and supplies.

The festival was scheduled for July 7-11. Instead, the chamber is looking at holding virtual events that week, as well as smaller crowd events that comply with crowd restrictions.

The chamber is also looking at expanding the Fall Festival to include some features from the Wheat Festival. Those dates are still to be announced.