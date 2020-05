KANSASWORKS prepares to host a two-day event to help many across the state without a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is hosting its first ever statewide virtual job fair from 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 until 5 p.m. Thursday, May 28. The virtual event gives job seekers opportunities to live chat with numerous employers across Kansas.

You can preregister for the virtual job fair here.