Kansas attorney general warns public to watch out for stimulus package scams

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued a warning on Monday advising people to watch out for stimulus package scams.

President Trump signed the $2 trillion package on Friday to provide coronavirus and economic relief for most Americans.

The package includes a one-time direct cash payment to individuals and families across the country.

"To be clear, the Internal Revenue Service will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money. There are no fees or charges associated with receiving the payment. No one from the federal government will call, email or text message you and ask for your Social Security number, bank account information or credit card number. Anyone who does this is a scammer. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the checks will take about three weeks to be sent out for people who have been working and paying taxes since 2018. Anyone calling and telling you they can get the check to you today is a scammer. Our best advice is to not answer calls, emails or text messages from phone numbers or email addresses you do not know. If you do answer a phone call, once you realize it’s not someone you know, just hang up."

If you've been contacted by a scammer regarding your stimulus check or any other COVID-19-related scams or price gouging, you can file a complaint at www.ag.ks.gov. You can also call (800) 432-2310 to request a paper complaint form be sent by mail.