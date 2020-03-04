Kansas bill would allow college athlete pay for name, image and likeness

Kansas is one of nearly 30 states considering a bill similar to one that California passed last year. It allows college student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

Oct 5, 2019; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Memorial Stadium ©KellyRoss

Three Kansas university administrators testified before legislators on Wednesday saying the bill creates a level playing field.

With similar bills in Oklahoma and Iowa, the concern for post-secondary student-athletes is they might choose a campus where they are allowed to profit from their stardom in a sport.

"Recruiting is one of our biggest challenges for our student-athletes. We're not the NBA, MLB or NFL where you get drafted. You choose where you go," said K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor.

He and leadership from KU and Emporia State said Kansas needs to be ready to meet the challenge.

Senate Bill 474 would allow student-athletes to sign with agents to make money from their name, image and likeness. If the bill becomes law, it would need to wait until 15 other states allow the practice.

KU Athletic Director Jeff Long said Kansas universities would be at a disadvantage if the state moved ahead of the others.

"If NCAA rules don't change, then we could be precluded from participating in championships," he said.

Overall, the universities said the number of student-athletes to benefit from this windfall would be small.

"98-percent of the student-athletes aren't going to go on to play professionally. But even within teams, you're talking about a couple of student-athletes, maybe 5 or 6 in football, one or two in basketball," Taylor said.

He said the biggest challenge moving forward would be compliance: making sure the student-athletes stick to the rules and stay within the state laws.

"That's going to add staff which is going to be expensive," said Taylor.

The universities said if the bill becomes law, they would prefer to have more time to implement it, in case new NCAA rule or a federal law emerge. Kansas would then have the time needed to adjust to the changes.

"Congress will act sometime in the near future because national legislation is really what's required on a complicated issue like this," said Emporia State University President Allison Garrett.

A representative for smaller Kansas private and public colleges said they would like for the bill to include an opt-in option for those institutions.