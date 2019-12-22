Kansas boy donates hundreds of toys for kids in the hospital

For some children, Christmas means receiving gifts and toys, but for one Kansas boy- he's giving this year.

The spirit of giving this holiday season is something ten-year-old Cooper Holloway has been doing for more than half of his life. He's been donating bags to kids with serious illnesses who are in the hospital for the last six years.

"I feel amazed how they respond to me and how their eyes just glow," said Cooper. "It’s good to watch and how some of them get teared up, it makes me wanna cry too."

At age three, Cooper was diagnosed with an auto immune disease and had to stay in a Kansas City hospital for treatment. His mother, Dawn, would bring him bags filled with toys to keep him busy. That's what inspired the idea to make "Cooper's Care Cases."

Cooper recently donated more than 220 bags at Memorial Hospital in Abilene, just in time for Christmas. He says he would like to donate twice a year. This has been a project he's been doing for six years, donating more than 3,000 bags from Kansas City to Abilene. One nurse says it's this note that keeps kids encouraged to "stay strong just like Cooper."

"They understand maybe I'm not the only kid that's sick and has to be in the ER, being bored, so it gives them something to look forward too," said Nicole Betz, Memorial Hospital.

Cooper says he hopes his giving can inspire kids like him.

"Like have more kids that want to help and more people and just have all these people that don't really have anything to help fill them up with glory, said Cooper.

He hopes to keep kids smiling as long as he can, even if the gift is something small.