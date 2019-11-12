Kansas boy stands in for late grandfather during Veterans Day ceremony

An Andover boy joined a Veteran's Day ceremony in Salina on Monday.

Cooper Gallagher stood in the place of his grandfather, Jack Gallagher, who died in December.

Cooper, age 10, wore his own Marine uniform and stood in the same spot his grandfather stood when he led the ceremony for more than 40 years.

"Both my grandma and my dad said he'd be very proud of me and that it kind of felt like he was watching me," said Cooper on Tuesday.

Cooper is a member of the Wichita branch of the Young Marines.