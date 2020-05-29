Kansas boy trapped under vehicle that crashed into his room

Police say a 9-year-old Kansas boy was trapped for more than an hour under a vehicle that crashed through his bedroom wall this week.

Television station WDAF reports that the crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

The boy, Jamison Langley, tells the station he was awake and watching online videos when he suddenly found himself under the crashed Jeep, unable to move and having trouble breathing.

After about an hour, rescue crews were able to free Jamison, who suffered only cuts and bruises. But almost everything in his room - and even his bike that had been parked outside the house - was destroyed or damaged in the crash.