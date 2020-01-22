Kansas business sells who 'started it' tees following KU, K-State brawl

A Newton business is taking orders for rival t-shirts following the Kansas-Kansas State fight that happened Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Graphic Tee shared photos on its Facebook page on Wednesday showing two t-shirts: a purple tee reads "KANSAS STARTED IT" and a blue tee reads, "KANSAS ST. STARTED IT."

While it may sound like harmless rivalry, the brawl resulted in KU head men's basketball coach Bill Self suspending forward Silvio De Sousa indefinitely. Video captured from inside "The Phog" shows De Sousa picking up a chair during the fight then dropping it.

Both Kansas and Kansas State now wait to see what other consequences may be handed down from the incident.